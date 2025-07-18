Friday:



The Castle Rock Fair runs Friday and Saturday at the Castle Rock Fairgrounds. Come Friday for the BBQ Bash, various animal shows, and entertainment like the Lip Sync competition and Baird Creek Country music. Saturday features the Cornhole Tournament, animal shows, Mr. Twister the magician, and live music by the Northwest Playboys.

The Longview Pioneer Lions will be selling kettle corn, caramel corn, and cotton candy this Friday from 10am to 4pm at the 30th Ave. Safeway.

Support Kelso 14U Baseball! Come to the Car Wash Fundraiser this Friday from 11 to 3 at Exodus Church on Ocean Beach Highway. Help send the team to Regionals in Calgary, Canada!

The Elochoman Marina Street Market is this and every Friday from 3:30-6:30 at the Marina in Cathlamet.

The Rocky Horror Show Live is at Stageworks Northwest this weekend until August 3rd. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30pm and a 2pm Matinee.

There is a Pop Up Escape Room this weekend, Friday-Sunday, at Ashtown Brewing. It’s all about Emergency Preparedness to show you how to solve and survive in an emergency. Learn more at ShakyGroundsCafe.com.

Saturday:



The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is every Saturday, 9am–2pm, in the parking lot across from the Fairgrounds on 7th Avenue.

The Clatskanie Farmers Market runs every Saturday from June to September! 10am–2pm in Copes Park, with live music and other special events throughout the season.

The Ashtown Summer Car Show is at Ashtown Brewery from 11am to 3pm Saturday. Public entry is free; there will be awards, a beer garden, a raffle, and live music.

Inclusion Pro Wrestling’s “Unhinged” is THIS Saturday at the Friends of the Rose Valley Church. Doors open at 4pm, bell at 5pm.

Dance-a-Palooza is a FREE, fun event with dance performances and mini lessons, story times, kids activities, a party princess, a chance to meet local first responders, a bounce house, and more! Food and drinks will be available for purchase. It’s at 4pm Saturday at Kalama’s Westin Amphitheater.

Bald Eagle Days is back Saturday and Sunday with “Rooted and Rising” as this year’s theme. Come out with your community and enjoy a parade, live music, art, a vendor fair, a beer garden, fireworks, and more, all in downtown Cathlamet.