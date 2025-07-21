Man Falls Off Cliff to His Death in Skamania County—Klog 100.7 News

7/18-7/20/2025 Weekend Events—Klog 100.7 NewsJuly 18, 2025
Columbia County Sends SAR K9 Teams to Texas—Klog 100.7 NewsJuly 21, 2025
A 74-year-old man died Thursday after falling approximately 30 feet off a cliff near Naked Falls on the Washougal River in Skamania County.
Emergency responders arrived to find the man deceased at the scene. Search and rescue teams assisted in recovering his body.
The man’s name has not yet been released. Investigators from the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office have determined the fall was accidental.