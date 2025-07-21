Fishers Lane Closure—Klog 100.7 News

A portion of Fishers Lane will be closed this week as the City of Longview does construction work.

Westbound Fishers Lane, which runs from West Side Highway toward Longview, will be closed between West Side Highway and Long Avenue through Thursday.

During the closure, drivers heading eastbound on Fishers Lane will also be unable to make a left turn onto West Side Highway because the turn lane falls within the work zone.

A detour will be in place to route traffic around the construction.