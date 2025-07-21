Columbia County Sends SAR K9 Teams to Texas—Klog 100.7 News

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it is deploying two Search and Rescue K9 teams to Texas to assist in recovery efforts following recent catastrophic flooding.

Texas officials issued a nationwide request for highly trained K9 teams to help search flood-ravaged areas where families are still awaiting word on missing loved ones.

In a statement, Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said, “This is incredibly difficult work, but it’s also profoundly important. Our hearts are with the victims, their loved ones, and the communities facing unimaginable loss. We’re honored to lend our support however we can.”

The teams consist of volunteer handlers and their dogs.