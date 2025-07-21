7-Car Pileup on I-5 Bridge near Vancouver Leaves One Injured

One person was injured in a 7-car pileup on the I-5 bridge between Washington and Oregon Friday morning.

Just after 9:45am, six vehicles were slowing down on the bridge, due to the morning rush hour, when a semi truck driven by Stainislav Chikerenda of federal way struck a Lexus ES driven by Jacob Milare of Honolulu Hawaii and a Toyota Camry driven by Ngoc Nguyen of Vancouver. Those two drivers then struck a Toyota RAV4 driven by An Ngo of Vancouver, a Mazda 3 driven by Brendon Mannhalter of Everett, a Polestar 3 driven by Matthew Ehrenstrom of Snoqualmie, and a Subaru Outback driven by Patricia Helton of Vancouver. Helton was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest for her injuries, the severity of which are unknown. All other drivers were not injured. Each car had reportable damage and three of them were totaled. Every driver was wearing their seatbelt. Drugs or alcohol were not involved.

The state patrol reports the cause of the crash was the semi driving too fast for the conditions.