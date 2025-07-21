17-year-old Killed in Crash Near Washougal—Klog 100.7 News

A 17-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning near Washougal.

Emergency responders were called to the intersection near Station 94 around 7:40 a.m., where they found a silver Toyota Prius with three juvenile females that had collided with a Kia SUV.

One of the backseat passengers in the Prius, a 17-year-old girl, suffered severe injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, she later died at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

The 17-year-old driver of the Prius and the other passenger sustained only minor injuries. The driver of the Kia remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.