People Killed in Horseshoe Lake Identified—Klog 100.7 News

The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men who died on separate days at Horseshoe Lake in recent weeks.

The man recovered from the lake on June 30 has been identified as 62-year-old William Pryor of Longview. His cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning, and the manner of death has been ruled an accident.

The second man, found on July 13, was identified as 27-year-old Julio Tellez of Portland. His official cause of death is still under investigation. Authorities had previously indicated he may have suffered a medical incident.