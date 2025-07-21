Three Rivers Christian School Fire—Klog 100.7 News

There were no injuries, but a classroom at Three Rivers Christian High School in Longview was heavily damaged in a fire Friday afternoon.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Cowlitz Fire District 6 responded around 1 p.m. after fire alarms sounded and flames were reported inside the building off Alpha Drive. Crews found smoke coming from multiple vents and upgraded the incident to a second-alarm commercial fire, prompting additional support from surrounding agencies.

The building was safely evacuated, and firefighters had the flames under control within 20 minutes. The fire was contained to a single structure that previously served as the school’s chemistry classroom. The building suffered significant damage, and crews remained on scene for several hours to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

Investigators say the cause of the fire is under investigation but noted it does not appear suspicious.