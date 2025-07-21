Wanted Suspect Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting Shooting—Klog 100.7 News

A suspect is dead after a high-speed chase, crash, and officer-involved shooting in Columbia County Thursday afternoon.

According to Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley, the pursuit began around 2:30 p.m. The suspect—who had reportedly previously eluded law enforcement in Washington—crashed down an embankment in the Deer Island area, west of Columbia City.

The driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

Pixley confirmed that a firearm was discharged during the incident, though it’s still unclear who fired the weapon or under what circumstances. The Oregon State Police Major Crimes Team is handling the investigation.