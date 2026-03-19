Cloney Park Inclusive Playground Groundbreaking Ceremony—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

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Today’s the big day at Cloney Park; they are having the groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming inclusive playground renovations. The ceremony will take place at the park at 28th and Douglas Street in Longview at 12:30 p.m.
The city first started planning the $4.3 million renovations, which are mostly funded by grants and corporate donations, back in 2019. The park will be accessible to everyone regardless of disabilities.