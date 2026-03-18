Kelso City Council Rejects Entering New Interlocal Agreement For Humane Society of Southwest Washington—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Kelso City Council is following in the county commissioners’ footsteps; last night they voted to reject a proposed new animal sheltering agreement with the Humane Society of Southwest Washington. The council instead decided to look at creating an agreement with the county to work together on animal control services. The vote came after debate over costs and the controversial trap-neuter-return program for stray cats.

The council was asked to approve an interlocal agreement with the Humane Society that would have cost Kelso just under $70,000 annually. The agreement was negotiated between Kelso, Longview, Woodland, and Castle Rock after Cowlitz County backed out of similar talks earlier this year.

Council members expressed frustration over what they called a lack of justification for cost increases and shifting contract terms. Councilmember Keenan Harvey questioned why they had previously settled on a per-animal cost basis and then switched back to a flat fee.

The agreement also included a trap-neuter-return program for stray cats, eliminating the traditional 72-hour hold period. While the Humane Society says research supports the program as the most effective way to control community cat populations, Councilmember Lisa Alexander spoke against it, saying she personally has had issues with released cats spraying and damaging her property.

The motion failed in a 2-4 vote; the no votes came from Mayor Veryl Anderson and Councilmembers Jackie Collins, Alexander, and Harvey. Instead, city staff will explore a partnership with Cowlitz County on animal sheltering services, with a budget cap matching the Humane Society’s proposed cost of just under $70,000.