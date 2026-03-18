Highway 30 Crash East of Clatskanie UPDATE—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Oregon State Police have provided further details on that crash that occurred Monday afternoon on Highway 30 east of Clatskanie.

Captain Kyle Kennedy says officers responded to a three-vehicle crash with injuries near milepost 60 sometime after 2 p.m. The investigation shows that a blue Acura TSX traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lane. A Hyundai Santa Fe swerved to try to avoid the Acura but was struck on the driver’s side and rolled over in the westbound lane. The third vehicle, a Hyundai Palisade, was then struck head-on by the Acura.

Kennedy says the Santa Fe driver was taken by Life Flight to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland; their current condition is not known. All other occupants in the vehicles were taken by ambulance to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.

The highway was affected for about two hours following the crash, causing heavy traffic in the area.