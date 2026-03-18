WSDOT Finishes Adding New Lights to Peter Crawford Bridge—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you’ve walked over the Peter Crawford Bridge between Kelso and Longview at night lately, you might have noticed it’s gotten a lot brighter. The Washington Department of Transportation says contractor Northeast Electric, LLC, has finished installing new lighting along the bridge meant to improve visibility and safety for pedestrians.

The project was initiated after last summer, when the Department of Transportation asked for community input on how the bridge is used and what changes would help most. More than 300 people responded, and poor lighting was the main concern.