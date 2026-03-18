Wrong-Way Driver Identified After Double Fatality Crash South of Ridgefield—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The wrong-way driver who caused that double-fatality crash last week on I-5 south of Ridgefield has been identified. The Washington State Patrol’s Office says it was 30-year-old Ruben Hernandez of Portland.

Hernandez was driving the wrong way on northbound I-5 around 3:15 a.m. on March 9 when he struck 40-year-old Rebecca Hantho of La Center head-on. Both drivers were declared dead at the scene.