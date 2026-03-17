Highway 30 Crash East of Clatskanie—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Traffic on Highway 30 east of Clatskanie was affected for multiple hours yesterday after Life Flight was called for a serious crash.

The crash occurred sometime after 2 p.m., about three miles east of Clatskanie near milepost 59 at Lindberg Road. The Oregon Department of Transportation put out a memo around 2:45 p.m. saying it would be an extended closure.

The roadway ended up being affected until around 4:30 p.m., with delays of about 20 minutes.

Multiple vehicles were reportedly involved in the collision. As of now, details on what exactly occurred have not been released by the Oregon State Police. One person was taken from the scene by Life Flight.