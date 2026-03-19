Joe Kent Being Investigating for Allegedly Leaking Classified Information—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Yacolt resident Joe Kent is now under federal investigation after his decision earlier this week to resign as the head of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center.

Kent is reportedly being investigated by the FBI for allegedly leaking classified information. According to reports, that investigation began before Kent stepped down Tuesday.

That news did, however, come out after a high-profile interview with Kent was released yesterday by former Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson. During the interview, Kent doubled down on his reasoning for stepping down, saying that statements from the administration he was part of proved there was no imminent threat from Iran and that they were influenced by the Israeli lobby.

This came after Kent had garnered criticism from Trump himself. He said, “I always thought he was weak on security. I didn’t know him well, but I thought he seemed like a pretty nice guy. But when I read his statement, I realized that it’s a good thing that he’s out because he said that Iran was not a threat. Iran was a threat.”

No details on the investigation into Kent have been provided by the FBI or CIA.

In the Carlson interview, Kent said he expected efforts to discredit him following his resignation.