Stolen Vehicle Crashed on I-5 Near Woodland—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A driver involved in a crash yesterday morning on I-5 in the Woodland area was never found, and the vehicle involved was reportedly stolen.

The Washington State Patrol reported that a crash between a semi-truck and a 2017 Cadillac CT6 happened around 6:35 a.m. at Exit 21. The Cadillac attempted to pass the semi going southbound on the right shoulder when it struck the barrier and the side of the semi. The car then flipped and became mangled in the guardrail.

The semi-truck driver, 40-year-old William Beukema of Lakewood, was not injured and had been wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the other vehicle reportedly fled the scene; their identity is not known. The Cadillac was reported stolen out of Seattle.

As of now, it is not clear if drugs or alcohol were involved.