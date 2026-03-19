Patricia Jeanne Nelson: October 2, 1950 — February 27, 2026

LONGVIEW- Patricia (Patty) Jeanne Nelson, age 75, passed away on February 27, 2026, in Longview, Washington, after experiencing a cardiac emergency at home. She passed at St. John Hospital.

Patty was born on October 2, 1950, in Long Branch, New Jersey, and grew up in Oceanport and Long Branch. She was the daughter of Benjamin Dombrowski and Katherine “Pat” Dombrowski (Fisher), and the second of five children.

Patty is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, Mark Nelson of Longview; her son, Nick Nelson of Kelso (fiancée Gisell), and their children Kaylee, and grandchildren-to-be Maylene and Carver; and her daughter, Hayley Gatts (Jacob), and their children Riley and Colt.

She is also survived by her sisters Kathy Sicliano (Sam), Barbara Dombrowski (Tom), and Ellen Dombrowski; her brother Paul Michael Dombrowski; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members across the country, all of whom cherished “Aunt Patty” for her sweetness and humor.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her father- and mother-in-law, Les and Wanda Nelson; her brother-in-law Jay Nelson; and her beloved pets, Marika and Bumper.

From a young age, Patty had a flair for drama. At just three years old, after eating dessert, she dramatically laid down, placed the back of her hand on her forehead, and declared, “I am dead of sweet!”

She shared a love of music and performance with her dear friend Gail Iamello. Together, they wrote songs and plays and performed them for their families. Patty loved The Beatles, learned their songs, and even attended their concert at Shea Stadium in New York.

After graduating from Shore Regional High School in 1968, Patty attended Pfeiffer College in North Carolina, studying drama. She went on to perform in dozens of plays in local East Coast theaters, earning rave reviews for her exceptional comedic timing. Many believed she could have gone on to Broadway.

Patty later worked as a service representative for New Jersey Bell until 1974, when she moved to the Pacific Northwest and continued her career with Pacific Northwest Bell until her retirement in 1994.

Her move west followed a brief marriage to Joe Lopatynski, who had relocated to Longview to work for Weyerhaeuser. They later divorced amicably in 1976.

Patty met Mark in 1975 during a production of Godspell at Lower Columbia College, shortly before he joined the Marine Corps. After his discharge, they reconnected at the Pacific Northwest Bell store where Patty worked. She encouraged him to audition for Cabaret, where he would play opposite her as her love interest. What began on stage soon became real life, as Mark pursued her with love notes and flowers—something he never stopped doing.

They were married in 1978 and were baptized together, committing their lives to following Jesus Christ. They were among the founding families of Shekinah Christian Center, where they remained active for nearly 40 years.

After many years of hoping to grow their family, they adopted their son Nick in 1990, bringing him home at just 30 hours old to the joyful celebration of friends and family. In 1995, they were further blessed with the adoption of their daughter Hayley, also welcomed home with great love and celebration. Patty often spoke of the adoptions as a series of miracles—something the family continues to cherish.

Patty retired when Nick was young to devote herself fully to being a mother. She was deeply engaged in her children’s lives and remained active in church and theater, working closely with her dear friend and director Don Correll as an artistic assistant director.

In 2005, Patty was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and underwent major surgery and chemotherapy. Though the treatments led to lasting health challenges, including multiple back surgeries, she remained as active and engaged as she could—especially when it came to her grandchildren.

She adored her grandchildren—Riley, Kaylee, and Colt—and took great joy in each of them, believing they could do no wrong.

In later years, as her health declined and she became largely physically disabled, Mark lovingly cared for her. Together, they shared countless hours talking, laughing, and enjoying one another’s company.

Patty loved Jesus, old movies, music, conservative news, hearing Mark sing, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was also known for sharing her opinions freely—whether asked or not—because, as she would say, people needed to hear them.

This has been difficult to write, as there is so much more to her life and so many more people she touched.

Mark writes: “I will miss you, my love. Forty-eight years was not enough.”

A viewing will be held at Steele Chapel on Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A private interment will take place on Friday, March 27. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Father’s House Church in Longview.