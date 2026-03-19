Agnes D. Clark: November 2, 1926 – January 19, 2026

ST. HELENS- Agnes D. Clark passed away January 19, 2026, at Good Sam Hospital in Portland, Oregon.

Agnes was born November 2, 1926 in Des Moines, Iowa. Her parents were Earnest Moore, and Paulina (Escamilla) Moore. Agnes and her husband George W. Clark, were married 75 years, prior to George’s passing. They lived on the original donation land claim of George’s family all of their married life.

Agnes spent many years working as a beautician at several beauty shops in St. Helen’s, and even owned her very own Aggie’s Beauty Shop. She also worked at Hi School Pharmacy, Ace Hardware, and for a short time at Fred Meyer in St. Johns. Agnes was a talented artist who gifted many of her family members with her beautiful creations.

All throughout her life Agnes enjoyed studying about various religions of the world. Upon her passing Agnes was a member of the First Lutheran Church in St. Helens, Oregon.

Agnes is survived by her children, James M. Clark, Annette L. Quinn (Steve), and Douglas F. Clark (Elizabeth). She is also survived by her grandchildren Lorinda (Allen), Brad (Jessica),

Madeleine (Courtney), Tanja (Rick), Alex and Angie.

Agnes’ life was deeply blessed by her great grandchildren, Amarinda (Matt), Evan (Ashley), Dakotah (Nick), Ricky (Twila), Jack (Njoki), Braden, Luca, and Henry, and her great-great grandchildren Carter, Robbie, and Clark. Agnes was incredibly grateful for her grandchildren of the heart, Devan (Anastasia), Dayvian, Jeffrey, Bryson, Ellie, River, Yerofey, & Amanita. She was preceded in death by her husband George W. Clark, and her brothers Earnest Moore and Harry Moore.

Over the years Agnes has shown us all how to be curious about life. She loved learning and studying about religion and spirituality, while always seeking to live a creative and full life. She taught the women in our family to be independent and brave enough to try anything new and to not be afraid of failure.