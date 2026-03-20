Yale Bridge Closure—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Be ready for some delays early next week if you drive over the Yale Bridge on Lewis River Road.

The bridge over Lake Merwin will be undergoing annual inspections on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this time, there will be intermittent closures, stopping traffic on both sides of the bridge for up to 20 minutes at a time.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the bridge is rated in poor condition but remains safe for travel.