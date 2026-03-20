Kelso Man Involved in Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Tumwater—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Kelso man was not injured, but he was involved in a multi-car pileup yesterday afternoon on I-5 near Tumwater.

At around 1:15 p.m., a vehicle going northbound near milepost 102 in the right lane struck another vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash. Five total vehicles were involved, and the roadway was blocked for nearly two hours.

21-year-old Tobias Casady of Kelso was driving a 2014 Ram 2500 when he was hit. A driver and passenger in another vehicle, two elderly Chehalis residents, were both taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The cause of the crash is pending investigation. Everyone involved had been wearing a seatbelt.