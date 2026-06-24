House Fire Started After Potential A/C Electrical Issue—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was a house fire that broke out early yesterday morning in West Longview after a possible electrical issue.

The Longview Police Department says that officers responded to the 3900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, right next to Walmart, to a reported structure fire. When firefighters arrived around 2:20 a.m., they reported a small single-story structure with a wood-frame garage that had visible flames.

All residents were removed from the house safely, and the flames were knocked down. The extent of the damage has not been reported.

Fire investigators suspect the blaze may have originated from an air conditioner in the garage. With the continuing summer heat, they want to make sure you double-check your A/C units to ensure they are well maintained, properly installed, and free of electrical issues.