Sentencing in Controlled Substance Homicide Case—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Longview man was sentenced last week in connection with the early 2025 overdose death of a 15-year-old.

The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office says that Baylee Garcia was given more than four years in prison after he previously pleaded guilty to delivering a controlled substance to the teen, which eventually led to his death.

On January 24th, 2025, Longview police officers responded to a home near the 2400 block of McAtee Drive, not far from Fishers Lane, after a caller reported that the 15-year-old was unresponsive. Upon arrival, the teen was declared dead. An investigation followed, with several of the victim’s acquaintances being interviewed. They stated that he had taken multiple 60-milligram morphine pills that he obtained from a known drug dealer, who was later identified as Garcia.

Garcia was arrested at a residence in the Highlands.

The standard sentencing range for this case was 51 to 68 months; the state asked for the higher end. Because Garcia was only 20 years old on the date of the offense, his attorney requested a sentence below the standard range. The judge ultimately sentenced him to 51 months in prison and 12 months of community custody upon his release.