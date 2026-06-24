Woodland True Value Hardware Remains Open After Planters Days Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The owner of Woodland True Value Hardware, the business hit by a classic car Sunday during Planters Days, says that they are still open for business. They said boards will be up for a few months as they wait for a new doorframe and glass to be delivered. During this time, they only have one working door.

Authorities have yet to clarify what exactly occurred, but the business says that this was a “very unfortunate freak accident” caused by no intentional neglect or recklessness on the part of the driver. They said that the driver got into the car and it immediately revved up and sped backward when it was started, causing it to hit the store.

They said that the person injured in the crash was a woman. She suffered some broken bones, large gashes, and numerous cuts from the store window.