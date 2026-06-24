Coal Creek Road & Ocean Beach Highway Paving Work Delayed—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Overnight Delays on I-5 NB Near Woodland—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJune 24, 2026
House Fire Started After Potential A/C Electrical Issue—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJune 24, 2026
Paving work that was originally scheduled for today at the intersection of Coal Creek Road and Ocean Beach Highway has been delayed.
Cowlitz County contractor Lakeside Industries will now be closing lanes at Coal Creek Road and Ocean Beach Highway between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. tomorrow. During the work, expect major delays at the intersection as traffic is flagged through.