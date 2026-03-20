Northbound Westside Highway Reopens Near Fishers Lane—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

After being closed for five days, the northbound lane of the West Side Highway near Fishers Lane reopened last evening.

A Washington Department of Transportation maintenance crew completed temporary repairs and stabilized the roadway. The northbound lane around milepost 2 closed last Saturday after a large cottonwood tree fell during rain and wind. The tree’s roots pulled up part of the roadway, causing it to collapse.

The Department of Transportation says that over the next few weeks they will complete repairs, including paving, striping, and replacing the guardrail. Because the work is weather-dependent, the timeline for completion could change.