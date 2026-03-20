Woman Safe After Trying to Jump From Peter Crawford Bridge—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A woman is safe after trying to jump off the Peter Crawford Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kelso Police Department says officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. after multiple callers reported a female was climbing over the bridge railing, they believed she was going to jump. Kelso Police Officer Moseley was the first to arrive; he reportedly grabbed hold of the woman just in time as she was attempting to push away.

Officer Swartout arrived on the scene soon after and helped bring her over the railing and back onto the bridge safely.

For those who might need help or are worried about someone else who might, you can call 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.