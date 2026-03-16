Clam Digging Opportunities This Week—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There are going to be more clam digging opportunities this week, with a mix of the final evening tides and the start of the morning spring tides.

Long Beach will be open from Tuesday through the following Tuesday, March 24. The first three days of digging are evening tides, with the final four days being morning tides. Those days, the Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival will also be going on.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Coastal Shellfish Biologist Bryce Blumenthal said, “March is finally here, and with it comes longer days, the shift to morning harvest, and hopefully better weather.”