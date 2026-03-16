Sinkhole Shuts Down Northbound Lane of West Side Highway in Kelso— 

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A portion of West Side Highway near Fishers Lane in Kelso closed early Saturday after a sinkhole formed from heavy rain.
The Washington Department of Transportation first reported the damage in the northbound lane after 4 a.m. They expect the problem to affect the roadway for the foreseeable future until the hole is repaired. During this time, you will need to use an alternative route. The southbound lane remains unaffected.