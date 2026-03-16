Clatskanie RV Park Flooding—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Around 200 people were displaced Saturday after severe flooding at an RV park in Clatskanie.

Columbia County Emergency Management said rising water damaged dozens of trailers and vehicles at Rivers Edge RV Park. First responders were able to ensure all residents got out safely.

Emergency shelters were initially opened at Clatskanie High School and Rainier Junior-Senior High School.

Officials say anyone still needing assistance should contact the City of Clatskanie or Columbia County Emergency Management. Family members or friends seeking information about those displaced by the incident can contact the Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District’s non-emergency line at 503-397-1521. Residents should continue to call 9-1-1 only for emergencies.

Residents in low-lying areas are also being told to stay alert and avoid flooded areas, as water levels could rise again with returning tides.