I-5 In Woodland Fully Reopened After Landslide—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Interstate 5 northbound in Woodland was affected for over 24 hours over the weekend after a landslide.

At around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Washington Department of Transportation first reported the slide around milepost 22, near Dike Road. This led to a two-vehicle, non-injury crash involving a semi-truck and a Toyota Tacoma.

All three lanes of the freeway were then fully blocked for several hours, creating up to five miles of traffic backup. The lanes were partially reopened early in the afternoon, but delays still extended through Saturday.

The lanes did not fully reopen until yesterday morning.