DUI Injury Crash on I-5 Southbound in Woodland—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Beaverton man was hospitalized after a DUI crash last evening involving a parked vehicle on the shoulder of I-5 in Woodland.

The Washington State Patrol says that around 7:25 p.m., a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe had been parked on the right shoulder of southbound I-5 at the bottom of the on-ramp from Exit 22. A 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by 35-year-old Julio Vega of Ridgefield struck the car from behind, sending it down into a steep ravine. The truck was able to stop on the right shoulder of I-5.

32-year-old Melvin Crouch of Beaverton had been in the car when it was hit. He was taken by ambulance to PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver.

Troopers say that Vega was suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol; his charges are pending the investigation. Both people involved had not been wearing seatbelts.