Kendra Lea Karnoski-Parker: February 24, 1976 — March 5, 2026

KELSO- Kendra Lea Karnoski-Parker of 118 Maryhill Dr., Kelso, WA lost her hard-fought battle to cancer and passed away on March 5, 2026, nine days after her 50th birthday. Kendra spent the last two months of her life at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, OR and most recently at PeaceHealth Hospice in Longview, WA

Kendra was born on February 24, 1976 in Longview, WA to parents Jan and Sheila (McBride) Karnoski. Besides her parents, Kendra is survived by her twelve-year-old son, Easton Parker; sisters Stacie Smith (Raymond) and Krista Karnoski; nieces Madeleine and Lucy Smith, and Millicent Karnoski, all of Longview; and numerous cousins. Also surviving Kendra is her forever special guy, Jim “Ike” Aichinger. Ike was very caring in her healthcare and in the the last several months of her life.

Kendra was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents William “Russell” and Bonnie (Harris) McBride as well as her paternal grandparents, Edward G. and Lucile (Smith) Karnoski.

Kendra was educated in Longview, and attended St. Rose Catholic School, Monticello Middle School, R.A. Long High School, and Lower Columbia College. Kendra also attended Vancouver Business College and obtained her Administrative Assistant Certification.

Kendra worked in Longview and Portland, OR for John Kruk Architecture. She eventually moved to Phoenix, AZ and work for Avnet as an admistrative assistant for 17 years. Kendra’s last place of employment was the Kelso School District, also as an administrative assistant. She thoroughly loved the position at KSD and truly became a “Scottie Dog” at heart.

Kendra enjoyed playing sports. She earned her varsity letter playing soccer at R.A. Long and continued playing in adult soccer leagues in the local area. She was also an outstanding youth softball player and played on top-notch tournament teams during her summer months, participating in state, regional, and national tournaments. Kendra played in two national softball tournaments in Texas and Tennessee. She was a talented and strong hitter, earning herself the nickname “Boomer.” Later, Kendra played on adult slow-pitch softball teams in Longview and Phoenix, AZ.

Kendra also enjoyed watching and sometimes coaching her son, Easton, in baseball and soccer. She was always at Easton’s games, even after undergoing her cancer treatments. Kendra was also very active in Easton’s activities at Carrolls Elementary School. She was responsible for making the 2024-2025 school yearbook; it was a project she enjoyed immensely.

Kendra loved camping, whether it was in a trailer, motor home, or “roughing” it in a tent. Kendra was always the “life-of-the party” at our family camping expeditions. She also enjoyed reading, family game nights, road trips, and crafts.

One of Kendra’s strongest attributes was her ability to remedy any and everybody’s tech issues. Ask all with whom she worked and they will say that she worked miracles. One of Kendra’s best friends said it best when she said, “Kendra was loyal to all of those she cared for.” She was an amazing mother to her amazing boy, Easton, and stepsons, Nathan and Tyler. She was very strong-willed and stubborn. Her words had no filter and she was honest in everything she said. Her smile would light up a room and her laugh…it was loud and amazing.

There will be a funeral mass for Kendra on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM with the Reverand Father Brian Thompson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PeaceHealth Longview Hospice.