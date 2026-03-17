Kelso School District Gets Zo8 Award for 4th Year—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Kelso School District is once again being recognized for its commitment to employee wellness.

The district has earned the Zo8 Award from the Washington State Health Care Authority for the fourth year in a row. The award honors organizations that follow best practices to support employee health and well-being.

District officials say their efforts include counseling resources, wellness training, and staff surveys to better understand employee needs. A wellness committee made up of staff across the district helps guide those programs.

The award was announced during a statewide celebration last month.