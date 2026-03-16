Rainier High School JV HIstory Bowl Team Gets Wild Card Slot at Nationals—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Rainier High School JV History Bowl team has earned a spot in this year’s nationals. Andrew Demko, a social studies teacher at the high school and the team’s advisor, says they were informed they earned a wild card slot. He says one of the criteria for attending would be sponsors to help the team make the trip.

For anyone wanting to help with donations, he says they can be sent to the high school at 28170 Old Rainier Rd, Rainier.