Intersection Near Cloney Park Closed Monday & Tuesday—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Work will be happening today and tomorrow that will fully close the intersection of 28th Avenue and Douglas Street at Cloney Park.

The Longview Public Works Department says the intersection will be affected from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days while crews install sewer lines for new restrooms at the park.

Detours will be in place during the work, and Washington Way won’t be closed.

The work is part of renovations at Cloney Park that are scheduled to continue through October.