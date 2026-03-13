Shauna Kay Perry: June 22, 1971 – March 5, 2026

ST. HELENS- It is with heavy hearts that we announce that beloved mother, fiancé, sister, daughter and friends to many, Shauna Perry passed away in her home on March 5th, 2026 in St. Helens at the young age of 54 after battling Gallbladder Cancer.

Shauna was not only just a devoted mother to her two children, Casey and Christina, but while her kids were growing up, she was a mother to many. She was always there for any of the kids to talk to about anything without any judgment, opened her home if they needed a safe place to stay and her pantry to any of them if they needed a bite to eat. Her whole entire life, she did everything possible to ensure her two kids had everything they needed and more. Spoiling them was an understatement of how much she did and sacrificed to ensure they were happy and healthy.

For many years, you could venture to your local Scappoose Fred Meyers and be met with her colorful personality and bright red hair, whether she was working in the apparel department or fuel center. As a natural born caregiver, she spent the last few years caring for individuals in our community who were elderly or disabled whom she truly came to love.

Shauna was a beautiful person inside and out. Her smile could light up any room that she walked into. She loved music and adventures, spending time with family. She was kind, loving and was one of the strongest and courageous beings you could ever encounter. Even after being diagnosed with terminal illness, she always made it a point to laugh, be positive, be silly, outgoing and she always put on a brave face regardless of the battle she was facing.

Shauna is survived by her son Casey, daughter Christina, mother Karen, sisters Jonie and Leanna, brother Corey, her beloved pets and her Fiancé Rickey whom she shared 10 happy years with, who’s love for each other was so strong, it was truly one of a kind. Shauna was a beautiful soul who was taken far too soon and will be missed by many, but she will live on forever in our hearts.