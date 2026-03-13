Friday:

Bill Ammons is spearheading his final community support drive: a cereal drive through March. The goal is to get 500 boxes of cereal donated to the Community House on Broadway. The community is asked to bring unopened boxes of cereal with a current fresh date to Community House at 1107 Broadway Street in downtown Longview.

Find your way home at LCC Choir’s Homeward Bound: Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Rose Center for the Arts.

See The Farnsdale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Murder Mystery at Stageworks Northwest. It is a comedy. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday shows at 2 p.m.

Saturday:

Year-round, the Fair Flea Market is held the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Youth Building at the Wahkiakum County Fairgrounds.

The Highlander Hustle is Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Tam O’Shanter Park. It’s a Kelso-themed kids’ Easter egg hunt with 2,500 prize-filled eggs. This event has sold out.

Every second Saturday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Longview Public Library, it’s Second Saturday Cinema! This is your chance to gather with your community, watch a film with meaningful ideas, and then chat about it after the credits roll.

Don’t miss the 32nd Annual Crab & Chicken Dinner! Saturday at the St. Rose Church Parish Center in Longview. Ocean-fresh crab, delicious chicken, and their famous cheese bread, plus raffle prizes and a live auction, all supporting local programs in our community. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are just $50. Get your tickets at the St. Rose Parish Office.

Sunday:

Join the Electrifying Shamrock Fun Run and Walk this Sunday, starting at 6:45 p.m. Wear your green, bring your energy, and kick off St. Patrick’s Day with a fun two-mile run or walk. It’s $12 to register. Sign up now at Longview Parks & Recreation or myLongview.com.