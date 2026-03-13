Longview City Council Delays Mint Valley Golf Course Rate Increases Until After Construction—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Minor rate increases at the Mint Valley Golf Course were approved at last night’s Longview City Council meeting, but they have been pushed back until after ongoing construction at the course is finished.

The council voted unanimously to delay the inflationary adjustments to course fees until after all the work is finished. Initially, the $50 increase to season passes and the $1–$2 increase in standard green fees were scheduled to take effect on April 1.

The council came to a consensus that it was unfair to raise fees during the inconvenience of the ongoing work, specifically regarding clubhouse bathroom renovations and the irrigation system.

The irrigation work is scheduled to finish up in April, and work will be happening on the clubhouse sometime by mid-summer. After that, the new rates will go into effect.