After today, traffic will no longer be affected by the Tower Road Project in order to allow for better traffic flow through the holiday weekend.

Cowlitz County Public Works says the Tower Road Bridge will open at 2 p.m. today. From 2 p.m. through the end of the day, the work zone will have traffic control measures in place, with flaggers on site.

After that, the bridge will remain fully open to two-way traffic throughout the weekend. Work is then scheduled to resume on Monday, with work happening throughout daylight hours through around December 10th.