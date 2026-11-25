THURSDAY 11/26

-The Comcast Turkey Trot Fun Run is on Thanksgiving starting at the log arch off Lake Sacajawea Park at 8:30am. There will be prizes for best costume, largest family and more! Same day registration opens at 7am.

FRIDAY 11/27

-Robert Bartko stars in George Michael Reborn – the ultimate tribute to the late, great soloist and Wham! frontman. See this celebration of the legend at the Columbia Theatre: November 27, 7:30pm. Tickets at columbiatheatre.com

-When Santa goes missing, the Wonderettes must step in to save the holiday! Catch the Christmas musical The Winter Wonderettes at the Love Street Playhouse in Woodland: weekends from Nov 27 – Dec 20. Evening and matinee options. Tickets: lovestreetplayhouse.com

SATURDAY 11/28

-It’s Shop Small Saturday at the Merk in downtown Longview! November 28th, 10am-4pm, find great Christmas shopping with 20+ artisan vendors, plus live music and great food!

-Shop Small and celebrate the Mountain Timber Market’s 3rd anniversary with a pop-up market, live music, giveaways and more on November 28th, 11am-5pm! The festival of trees will also be set open. Vote for your favorite! Winners get to donate to their selected charity.

-Shop unique, strange oddities from PNW artists into the holiday season at the Longview Holiday Dark Market: November 28th, 11am-6pm and November 29th 11am-5pm at the Cowlitz County Event Center.

-The Lelooska Foundation’s Living History Performance on November 28th starts at 6pm. Center grounds open at 5pm. This is your chance to experiences masks, songs, dances and stories of local native people. Save your seat before you go: lelooska.org

SUNDAY 11/29

– Making Christmas a little brighter for kids of Cowlitz County, Jumbo’s Memorial Toy Run is November 29th starting at the Kelso Longview Elks. Doors at 11am, kickstands up at 1pm. All motorcycles and classic cars are welcome in the run! Suggested donation is $10 or a NEW, UNWRAPPED toy of equal value. There will also be a raffle, coffee, hot chocolate and chili plus awards.

-The Moments will perform classic country and western swing dance music LIVE at the Longview Senior Center! November 29th, 1-3pm, everyone is welcome to come dance. Casual dress. Open to all ages. Donations appreciated, all money will go toward the senior center.

-The Christmas Lighting at Heritage Park in Scappoose will be November 29th. Starting at 5:30pm, it’s live music, a Santa visit, free cookies and hot beverages, and the Christmas lights!