An area restaurant had to deal with a wild intruder a week ago today!

Just imagine eating a nice lunch at El Tapatio in St. Helens when suddenly a deer busts through the glass entrance door. Reportedly, it was a baby deer wandering around outside. As it passed by the front door, a car pulled into a spot near the animal and spooked it, causing it to crash through the glass door and into the restaurant!

An employee told KLOG News at the time that there was just one person eating and a few people at the bar. After the initial shock wore off, some staff members, along with a customer, were able to herd the baby deer back outside in just a minute or two.

No one was injured. El Tapatio was able to repair the door that night and even held a “Buck’s Hunting Party” a few days later, inviting people to come dressed in camo to get a discount on food.