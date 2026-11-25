Nippon Dynawave Packaging has announced plans to appeal the more than $10 million in state penalties announced Friday, tied to the deadly May 26th tank failure at Nippon in Longview.

The Washington Department of Labor and Industries announced more than $9.1 million in penalties last week, the largest workplace safety penalty in state history. Combined with separate penalties and emergency response costs from the Department of Ecology, the total comes to over $10.1 million.

L&I says most of the violations stem from findings that Nippon knew as early as August 2025 that the tank walls were too thin and the tank was not fit for continued use but failed to take action to protect workers.

The company says it cooperated with the investigation but believes the state’s description of its actions as “egregious and willful” leaves out important facts and context.

The company says the tank is still being deconstructed, with investigators carefully documenting and retaining pieces for forensic examination. Nippon spokesperson Sam Jefferies says the work needed to determine the root cause has not been completed, and the company does not yet have enough information to say exactly what caused the failure.

The state’s findings have raised questions about why the tank remained in service after concerns about its condition were identified.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson spoke about the L&I findings in a KGW 8 interview yesterday, saying he felt they were pretty clear and that you cannot put a dollar amount on people, but that something major being done was necessary.

There could also be criminal consequences as a result of the case. L&I has referred the case to state prosecutors for consideration of criminal charges. Attorney General Nick Brown’s office was already investigating the disaster, but no decision on potential charges has been announced.