Some state funding could be coming to the Port of Longview. Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said yesterday he is proposing a $10 million investment in the port to help redevelop Terminal 4 and support a planned potash export terminal.

Ferguson announced the proposed funding as part of his upcoming 2027-29 state budget. He says bringing Terminal 4 back online would be a major win for the state, the port, and the Longview community.

The money would help prepare the long-idle terminal for a project with Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien, which recently signed development and lease agreements with the port.

The project is expected to handle between 5 and 8 million metric tons of potash annually. An economic analysis estimates it could create 193 permanent jobs in Cowlitz County and generate about $9.6 million in annual local tax and fee revenue.

Port Commissioner Jeff Wilson says the governor’s proposal is good news for the community, the port district, and Cowlitz County and will help build an economic future with family-wage jobs and revenue.

The port plans to invest about $110 million in site preparation, with construction expected to continue through 2032 or 2033. The proposed state funding would help move the project forward but still needs approval through the state budget process.