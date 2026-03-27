Northbound I-5 Toutle River Rest Area Closed—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you need to use the restroom or grab some coffee, you’ll have to drive a bit farther north. The Washington Department of Transportation says the northbound I-5 Toutle River Rest Area is closed until further notice.

The department says the facility at milepost 54.4, north of Castle Rock, is experiencing issues that need to be addressed. The southbound I-5 Toutle River Rest Area remains open; no timeline has been given for when the northbound location will reopen.