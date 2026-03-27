Repair Work Starting on Koontz Road Overpass—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Starting Monday, work will begin on the Koontz Road overpass near Napavine that was struck by an over-height load back in 2024.

The project will cause the bridge to be closed for several months as a contractor for the Washington State Department of Transportation replaces the damaged concrete girder and repairs the bridge.

The work will also require two overnight full closures of northbound I-5 to remove the damaged girder and lift a new one into place. As of now, the dates for those closures have not been set. During those closures, traffic will be diverted through the Highway 12 exit before reentering the freeway.

The Department of Transportation says crews will also occasionally have to close a lane of northbound I-5 near the overpass to work overhead.

Construction is expected to be fully finished by September of this year.