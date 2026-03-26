Thomas Fischer: September 29, 1949 – March 16, 2026

ST. HELENS- Thomas L. Fischer was born on September 29, 1949, in Portland, Oregon, to Lloyd and Eileen Fischer. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and cherished grandfather and great-grandfather. Tom passed away peacefully at home in Astoria, Oregon on March 16, 2026, surrounded by loved ones.

Tom spent more than half of his life in St. Helens, Oregon, a community he proudly called home. He later relocated to Astoria, Oregon for the remander of his life. He was a man defined by his strong work ethic, grit, and above all, his deep love for his family. He dedicated over 50 years of his life to working in construction, a career he took great pride in that began working with his father and later continued working alongside his son. Through hard work and determination, he built a legacy of perseverance and integrity. He retired in October 2025, closing a long and meaningful chapter of his life.

A wonderful husband and father, Tom brought strength, guidance, and warmth into the lives of those around him. He was also known for his great sense of humor—always ready with a sarcastic comment, a joke, or a smile that could brighten even the toughest days. His laughter and lighthearted spirit brought joy to everyone fortunate enough to know him.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Franki (Staci) Lyn Fischer; his son, Tommy, his wife Kristen Fischer; and his daughters, Gayla, Candi, Mercedes Van Ortwick, Jessica and Cody Hoffman, and Lexus and Dalton Headlee. He also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will carry forward his legacy and remember him with love and admiration.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Eileen Fischer; his father-in-law, Ron Van Ortwick; and his grandson, Braxton.

Tom will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His kindness, humor, and unwavering love for his family will never be forgotten.

A funeral service will be held on March 31, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens. Following the service, family and friends are invited to the cemetery for the placement of his urn. A celebration of life will be held at the St. Helens Elks Lodge beginning at 1:00 p.m.; guests are welcome to arrive earlier in the event of inclement weather.

Family and friends are warmly invited to attend and celebrate his life. The family is deeply grateful for the love and support shown during this time and warmly invites you to join them to share memories and celebrate Tom’s life.