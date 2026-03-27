Cowtliz Fire District 6 Training—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you are just off Exit 49 in Castle Rock on Sunday, expect to see some smoke and flames; Cowlitz Fire District 6 is conducting training.

The training will take place around 9 a.m. at a structure at 1220 Mt. St. Helens Way NE, behind Gateway.

The department says this type of training is very beneficial to fire personnel. During the event, they will be working on a variety of skills, including interior fire attack, exposure protection, apparatus operation, and incident command.