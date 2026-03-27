National No Kings Protests—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Tomorrow there will once again be a national No Kings protest, including events in the local area.

At noon, people will be gathering at the Longview Civic Circle; at 11:30 a.m., they will be at the Kalama four-way stop at North 1st Street and Elm Street, and at 3 p.m., there is a gathering near the St. Helens Safeway at 795 Lower Columbia River Highway.

This time, the motto is “No Thrones, No Crowns, No Kings.” Back in October, the organization held another nationwide protest, which they say was the largest in U.S. history. In Longview, organizers say that 2,500 people showed up.

The No Kings protests are against the current Trump administration, including things like the war in Iran, alleged attacks on civil rights, the actions of ICE, and more.