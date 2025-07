Cowlitz County Fair —Klog 100.7 News

Cowlitz County Fair Schedule: Open Wednesday to Saturday, Noon to 11pm Each Day:

Wednesday:

Stage Entertainment—12:30pm Avi Haviv, 3pm Funk Junkies, 6pm Noe No Ka Manuna Hula, 7:30pm Fortunate Son PDX

Carnival: 5pm to 11pm

George Bridge: 7pm; doors open at 6pm. Before the concert starts, the Queen’s Court will be presented; this year’s rodeo queen is Alyssa Low.

Thursday:

Stage Entertainment—Noon Ben Fagerstedt, 1pm Evergreen Dance Center, 2:30pm KHS Kilties Color Guard, 3:30pm Nick + The Underdawgs, 5:30pm TJ Tenari, 7pm The RFS

Carnival: 5pm to 11pm

Rodeo: 7pm

Friday:

Stage Entertainment—Noon Miss Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo Queen Pageant, 1:30pm Cosmo’s Dream, 3:45pm Matt Smith, 5:45pm Stevie Starlight, 7:30pm Bad Motor Scooter

Carnival: Noon to 11pm

Rodeo: 7pm

Saturday:

Stage Entertainment—Noon Winlock Dance Center, 1:40pm Dug Cox + Smoke Wagon, 3:40pm Growler Mongrels, 5:40pm Kill the Headlights, 7:40pm Imposter Syndrome

Carnival: Noon to 11pm

Rodeo: 7pm